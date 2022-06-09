2022 June 9 10:57

Valenciaport and Valpark see possibilities in the Vallada intermodal station

Valpark will imminently start drafting the technical studies necessary to evaluate the possible implementation of a modal interchange in the Vallada logistics park (La Costera), an interchange that will serve to connect this large industrial estate with the Mediterranean Corridor railway line, whose route crosses the entire extension of this industrial park, providing it with extraordinary connectivity. The drafting of the study was agreed after it was announced by the Port Authority of Valencia that this station could be of great functionality for port logistics.

This was agreed during the second working meeting held between the Port Authority of Valencia (PAV), the Generalitat Valenciana, the company Valencia Plataforma Intermodal and the company Gobernanza Industrial, which is coordinating the resilience plan for the relaunch of Valpark, an industrial park of 1,300,000 square metres with extraordinary economic and business potential.

Several reasons have motivated this first step forward on the part of the PAV to advance in the prospective of Valpark as a logistics service infrastructure for the business sector within its reference railway hinterland.



On the one hand, the involvement of the Generalitat Valenciana in the relaunching of Valpark has been one of the key factors in Valenciaport’s decision to opt for the possible implementation of an intermodal hub. The public company Espacios Económicos Empresariales, 50 percent owned by the GVA and 50 percent by the State, plans to take on the role of development agent to finalise the necessary actions to enable the park to become operational. Thus replicating successful operations such as those already implemented by this company in Parc Sagunt 1 and 2.

On the other hand, the Vallada logistics park has a total surface area of close to 1,300,000 square metres, is two kilometres long between its northern and southern ends, and has sufficient land in its vicinity to guarantee future extensions. Its location offers direct accessibility to the major motorways and railway lines of the Mediterranean corridor on the Valencia/La Encina section, declared a priority intervention under the Sustainable Transport Objective 6 of the Central Government’s Resilience Plan and the Next Generation mechanism. The physical length of the industrial estate would allow the implementation of an infrastructure of 750 linear metres without technical difficulties.