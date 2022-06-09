Murmansk Commercial Seaport performed ship-berth-ship cargo handling operation

MENU
2022 June 9 10:20
More than 1,200 flexible containers were transshipped in the course of the operation
Personnel of Murmansk Commercial seaport (MMTP JSC) have performed a ship-berth-ship cargo handling operation. Two ships, SILVER BIRD and ALEKSANDER GUSEV, were moored simultaneously at the ‘arctic’ birth. According to the stevedore’s press center, more than 1,200 flexible containers were transshipped in the course of the operation.
“This scheme is not applied very often at Murmansk Commercial Seaport. However, the length of berths, depth, equipment and qualification of our personnel allowed for successful execution of the operation within a short period of time. This type of operation is the optimal one in terms of deployment of the berth,” said MMTP Port Operational Manager Vitaly Vlasov.
Murmansk Commercial Seaport JSC (MMTP JSC) is the largest stevedoring company in the Arctic zone of the Russian Federation. It is a part of National Transportation Company whose key partners are SUEK and EuroChem. Established in 1994, MMTP operates 17 berths with total length of about 3 km. The waters depths allow the port accommodate vessels with draft of up to 15.5 meters and length of over 265 meters. The port ensures year-round connection with the key logistic centers worldwide.
National Transportation Company (NTC) is a holding comprising Murmansk Commercial seaport, Daltransugol in Vanino, Maly Port in Nakhodka, and bulk terminals in Tuapse and Murmansk. All ports are focused on handling of dry bulk and general cargo including mineral fertilizers, ore, construction materials, coal, etc. SUEK, EuroChem and SGC are the company’s key partners. In terms of the rolling stock, NTC is the fourth largest operator in Russia, or the third one when it comes to open-top railcars. In terms of cargo transportation by railway, NTC is the major client of Russian Railways (about 110 million tonnes carried in 2020) with SUEK and EuroChem accounting for 80% of that volume.
Personnel of Murmansk Commercial seaport (MMTP JSC) have performed a ship-berth-ship cargo handling operation. Two ships, SILVER BIRD and ALEKSANDER GUSEV, were moored simultaneously at the ‘arctic’ birth. According to the stevedore’s press center, more than 1,200 flexible containers were transshipped in the course of the operation.
“This scheme is not applied very often at Murmansk Commercial Seaport. However, the length of berths, depth, equipment and qualification of our personnel allowed for successful execution of the operation within a short period of time. This type of operation is the optimal one in terms of deployment of the berth,” said MMTP Port Operational Manager Vitaly Vlasov.
Murmansk Commercial Seaport JSC (MMTP JSC) is the largest stevedoring company in the Arctic zone of the Russian Federation. It is a part of National Transportation Company whose key partners are SUEK and EuroChem. Established in 1994, MMTP operates 17 berths with total length of about 3 km. The waters depths allow the port accommodate vessels with draft of up to 15.5 meters and length of over 265 meters. The port ensures year-round connection with the key logistic centers worldwide.
National Transportation Company (NTC) is a holding comprising Murmansk Commercial seaport, Daltransugol in Vanino, Maly Port in Nakhodka, and bulk terminals in Tuapse and Murmansk. All ports are focused on handling of dry bulk and general cargo including mineral fertilizers, ore, construction materials, coal, etc. SUEK, EuroChem and SGC are the company’s key partners. In terms of the rolling stock, NTC is the fourth largest operator in Russia, or the third one when it comes to open-top railcars. In terms of cargo transportation by railway, NTC is the major client of Russian Railways (about 110 million tonnes carried in 2020) with SUEK and EuroChem accounting for 80% of that volume.