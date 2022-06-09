  • Home
  • 2022 June 9 09:58

    Crude oil futures are slightly down after a growth to their maximum level

    Crude oil fell by 0.06%-0.09%

    As of 9 June 2022, 09:27 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for August settlement were trading 0.06% lower at $123.5 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for July delivery declined by 0.09% to $121.98 a barrel.

    On 9 June 2022, oil futures continue declined after a growth to their maximum level. The market is analyzing data on the US reserves and on China’s foreign trade in May.

2022 June 9

09:22 Lithuania and Poland are planning additional transport connections and corridor for Ukrainian freight transport to Baltic seaports
08:56 MABUX: Bunker prices may continue irregular changes on Jun 09

2022 June 8

18:37 ThPA S.A. and Patras Port Authority S.A. sign Memorandum of Understanding
18:17 Equinor awarded Transocean Spitsbergen a firm drilling programme consisting of nine wells and options for another two
18:10 Canada imposes new package of sanctions against Russia
18:06 Ship It Zero Coalition to CMA CGM: time to set sail on zero-emissions ships is now
17:23 LR awards AiP for Daphne Technology’s SlipPure solution
17:09 Erik Thun takes delivery of our dry cargo vessel Nordic Crystal, built at Shipsveerf Ferus Smit
17:06 GTT receives an order from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries for the tank design of a new LNG carrier
16:43 Posidonia: Financing decarbonisation for shipping industry needs creative solutions and owners want to be heard
16:40 5-10 Bn USD lost to shippers due to delays - Sea-Intelligence
16:19 HGS, HMD and DNV present results of Green Tankers JIP
16:17 Baltiysky Zavod files lawsuit against Wartsila for EUR 5.1 million
16:05 ABS awards Approval in Principle to the “sterntube-less ship” concept
15:56 ABB to lead turnkey project for largest shore-to-ship solution in France
15:25 Baltiysky Zavod takes delivery of RITM-200 unit’s first reactor intended for icebreaker Yakutia
15:03 TGE Marine signs contract for a 12,000 m³ LNG bunkering barge
14:33 ABS, HHI, and RMI to develop world’s largest liquified CO2 carrier
14:03 HJSC receives LR AiP for 7,700 TEU LNG-fuelled container ship
13:44 Port of Gothenburg first in the world to provide shoreside power for tankers
13:39 Lowering containership emissions through Just In Time arrivals - IMO
13:32 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding acquires AIP from Bureau Veritas for spherical cargo tank system for LCO2 carriers
13:28 LR and Samsung Heavy Industries pen MOU for Samsung Autonomous Ship
13:20 Weathernews joins forces with Dataloy Systems
12:46 Construction of Primorsk Universal Loading Complex to begin in 2022
12:20 Production of green hydrogen at SIF on the Maasvlakte to start in 2023
12:14 Accelleron and Danelec Marine partner to offer improved performance through joint data analytics service
11:41 Kongsberg Digital partners with METIS Cyberspace Technology to integrate METIS to Kognifai Marketplace
10:51 DNV signs MOU with Saronic Ferries on development of electric ferry concept in Greece
09:58 Svitzer Europe unifies UK operations
09:40 Posidonia: data is the new commodity to spur shipping into a new era of optimisation
09:18 Crude oil futures continue rising in expectation of growing demand in the global market
08:55 MABUX: Global bunker indices to continue irregular changes with no firm trend on June 08.

2022 June 7

18:46 Hyundai Engineering to provide design of MMR for Chalk River project in Canada - BusinessKorea
18:06 DP World Southampton first British terminal to phase out fossil diesel
17:52 Sailing boat Khersones accepts first crew of cadets in 2022
17:25 7th Annual East Africa Transport & Infrastructure conference to be held 27-28 June 2022
17:06 Gebhard Electro supplies electrical installation for Spreader Pontoon
16:41 Ports of Mariupol and Berdyansk function as normal – RF Defence Ministry
16:19 Low bunker prices to support Russia’s maritime exports – expert
15:46 Container ship congestion reaches the North Sea - Kiel Trade Indicator
15:10 Rosmorport and MyOffice combine expertise to solve digitalization problems
14:03 Wartsila hybrid propulsion system will future-proof 11 new Eastern Pacific PCTC vessels
13:32 Shanghai port congestion nearly back to normal levels - VesselsValue
13:28 Handling of export cargoes in Russian seaports rose by 0.3% in January-March 2022
12:44 Kuehne+Nagel signs an agreement to sell its business in Russia
12:12 WE Tech Solutions signs energy efficiency retrofit contract with Klaveness Combination Carriers
11:47 Container traffic on Russian Railways’ network in 5M’2022 rose by 2.9% YoY
11:11 Berge Bulk and Kongsberg Maritime join forces to advance marine decarbonisation
10:49 MSC Caledonia retrofitted with BIO SEA BWTS
10:46 Arctia’s icebreaking season 2021–2022 ended on 30 May, as icebreaker Otso returned to icebreaker base in Helsinki
09:59 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 5M’2022 fell by 20% Y-o-Y to 7.5 million tonnes
09:15 Crude oil futures increase on expectation of demand in China
08:43 MABUX: No firm trend on Global Bunker market on Jun 07

2022 June 6

18:47 The Port of Valencia will have two electrical substations as part of its goal of zero emissions by 2030
18:21 Kawasaki Heavy Industries decides to issue Green Bond
18:11 СССС to complete dredging works for LNG handling facility in Kamchatka within three months – source
18:07 Maersk company announces plans for new cold chain facility in New Jersey
17:40 Konecranes to deliver 12 electric RTGs to South Florida Container Terminal