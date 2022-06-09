2022 June 9 09:58

Crude oil futures are slightly down after a growth to their maximum level

Crude oil fell by 0.06%-0.09%

As of 9 June 2022, 09:27 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for August settlement were trading 0.06% lower at $123.5 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for July delivery declined by 0.09% to $121.98 a barrel.

On 9 June 2022, oil futures continue declined after a growth to their maximum level. The market is analyzing data on the US reserves and on China’s foreign trade in May.