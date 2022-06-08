2022 June 8 17:09

Erik Thun takes delivery of our dry cargo vessel Nordic Crystal, built at Shipsveerf Ferus Smit

Erik Thun has announced delivery of dry cargo vessel Nordic Crystal, built at Shipsveerf Ferus Smit in Leer, Germany. As of last week, she is in trade, sailing from Eemshaven to Hamburg for her first loading.

M/V Nordic Crystal and her sister vessel, which is due for delivery next year, are both a further evolvement of Erik Thun’s existing fleet.

Focus on efficiency, environmental care and customers’ needs has been essential when developing the new vessels. They are built to the absolute latest design meeting and often exceeding existing and forthcoming regulations. Reduced fuel consumption, an increased cargo intake, less exhaust emissions and lowered noise levels are a few examples of their trademarks. The new-buildings are equipped with a frequency converter for versatile shore power connection.



