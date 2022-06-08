2022 June 8 18:17

Equinor awarded Transocean Spitsbergen a firm drilling programme consisting of nine wells and options for another two

Equinor has, on behalf of the Haltenbanken West Unit and Halten East licences, awarded Transocean Spitsbergen a firm drilling programme consisting of nine wells and options for another two. The value of the contract is estimated at around NOK 2.4 billion, including the options, according to Equinor's release.

The rig is scheduled to start the drilling campaign in the autumn of 2023 for three production wells for the Haltenbanken West Unit, which is part of the Kristin South area in the Norwegian Sea. Subsequently, six production wells are planned for Halten East, which will be tied in to the Åsgard field in the Norwegian Sea, before considering another two wells on Kristin South. The whole drilling programme, including options, is estimated to last for slightly less than two years.

Transocean Spitsbergen already has a framework agreement with continuing options and has been drilling for Equinor on a continuous basis since 2019.



Transocean Spitsbergen is a 6th generation dual-derrick winterised semi-submersible rig capable of drilling high-pressure/high-temperature formations, and is equipped with an automatic drilling control system. The rig is currently being used for well completion on the Snorre field.

The estimated contract value includes drilling services such as casing running, slop treatment, cuttings handling and two remotely operated vehicles (ROV).