2022 June 8 18:37

ThPA S.A. and Patras Port Authority S.A. sign Memorandum of Understanding

ThPA S.A. and Patras Port Authority S.A. proceeded with a new significant move for the Greek port sector, by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), with a view towards creating high value-adding synergies for both organizations.



The agreement between the two ports is based on their common vision for the enhancement of their activities, the leveraging of mutually beneficial regional and interregional partnerships, the overall development of port and trade activities, as well as the promotion of intermodal transports.

Specifically, the MoU entails joint business initiatives and the exchange of information, best practices and know-how related to issues such as the implementation of logistics solutions, the leveraging of innovative technologies focusing on navigation safety and environmental protection, the strengthening of the two ports' position internationally, the improvement of the services provided, the availability of infrastructures etc.