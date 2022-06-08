2022 June 8 17:23

LR awards AiP for Daphne Technology’s SlipPure solution

Lloyd’s Register has granted Approval in Principle (AiP) to Daphne Technology (DT) for its methane abatement technology SlipPure, according to LR's release.

The SlipPure technology will reduce emissions for LNG-fuelled engines, which can suffer from methane slip, a process that causes unburnt methane to leak, resulting in greenhouse gas emissions and increased ground-level ozone. Even though methane slip has been significantly reduced in modern engines, it remains a major risk in operating LNG fuelled vessels.

DT’s development will benefit a variety of LNG carriers and LNG fuelled ships facing an imminent threat once methane is integrated into the GHG regulatory regime.

The AiP was granted on 8 June 2022 in a ceremony at LR’s stand at the Posidonia exhibition in Athens, Greece.