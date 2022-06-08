2022 June 8 16:19

HGS, HMD and DNV present results of Green Tankers JIP

In a joint technical seminar held during the Posidonia trade fair, shipyard Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HMD), ship service company Hyundai Global Service (HGS), and classification society DNV presented the results of a joint industry project (JIP) on eco-friendly marine solutions that can help shipowners and managers to comply with tightening environmental regulations.

The results of the second phase of the “Green tankers towards 2050” project explores the possible options for a 50,000 DWT MR tanker to comply with incoming IMO & EU greenhouse gas (GHG) regulations over the lifetime of the vessel.

In 2019, DNV and HHI group launched the first phase of the “Green tankers towards 2050” project, which focussed on developing low and zero carbon pathways for VLCCs and MR tankers. In the second phase in 2022, HMD, HGS and DNV studied the design and operational options of a 50,000 DWT MR tanker and presented potential pathways towards two compliance goals: Meeting current IMO GHG reduction targets in the lifetime of the vessels and reaching full decarbonization by 2050.

During the seminar, HGS introduced retrofit solutions for carbon dioxide reduction and showed how digital transformations can improve operational efficiency. HMD demonstrated how their latest 50K MR tanker design, with LNG dual fuel and Wind Assisted Propulsion System (WAPS), could lead to a 50% reduction in attained EEDI compared to the EEDI reference line. In addition, HMD projects that the new design can exceed the CII C grade ranking into 2040.

