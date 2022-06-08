2022 June 8 15:25

Baltiysky Zavod takes delivery of RITM-200 unit’s first reactor intended for icebreaker Yakutia

Image source: ZIO Podolsk



Yakutia is the fourth nuclear-powered icebreaker platform Project 22220

The first reactor of RITM-200 unit intended for the Yakutia, the fourth nuclear-powered icebreaker of Project 22220 has arrived at Baltiysky Zavod shipyard, United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) reports on its official Telegram channel.

The reactor’s weight – 147.5 tonnes, height – 7.3 meters, diameter – 3.3 meters. Designed by Atomenergomash, RITM-200 includes two reactors with the capacity of 175 megawatts each.

RITM-200 is almost twice as light and compact as previous reactors, hence its higher economic efficiency. That design also allowed for the vessel’s dual-draft concept and for improved speed and icebreaking characteristics.

Under the contract with FSUE Atomflot, Baltiysky Zavod shipyard is currently building three icebreakers of Project 22220: Ural, Yakutia and Chukotka.

The Yakutia was down on 26 May 2020.

Multipurpose nuclear-powered icebreakers of Project 22220 ships are the world’s largest and most powerful icebreaking ships. Their key task is to ensure year-round navigation in the western Arctic. Icebreakers of 22220 design will form the basis of Russia’s civil icebreaking fleet in the near time.

Saint-Petersburg, Russia based Baltiysky Zavod shipyard (Baltic Shipyard) was established in 1856 and today is a 100% subsidiary of the state-owned conglomerate United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC), established by order of the Russian Government. The shipyard specializes in the construction of Rank 1 surface crafts, ice class vessels with nuclear and diesel-electric propulsion, of nuclear floating energy units and floating distilling plants. Baltic Shipyard has built over 600 ships and vessels. The shipyard employs more than 6,000 people.

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates the bulk of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.

JSC Atomenergomash, ROSATOM’s mechanical engineering division is Russia’s largest power engineering company. The holding supplies reactor island and turbine island equipment to all NPPs of Russian design, manufactures equipment for LNG projects and waste processing industry, develops comprehensive solutions for energy/oil&gas/shipbuilding and other industries. The company’s technologies and equipment ensure operation of about 15% of NPPs in the world and 40% of TPPs in the Russian Federation and CIS countries. Atomenergomash consolidates the leading research, engineering and production facilities in Russia and abroad.

Related link:

Atomenergomash manufactured first RITM-200 reactor for icebreaker Yakutia>>>>