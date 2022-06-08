2022 June 8 15:03

TGE Marine signs contract for a 12,000 m³ LNG bunkering barge

TGE Marine Gas Engineering GmbH (TGE Marine) has been awarded the contract for a 12,000 m3 Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) bunkering barge with US-based Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding for the design and supply of the cargo handling system including two 6,000 m3 bilobe Type C tanks designed to transport LNG at -163°C.

The cargo handling system will enable the barge to load LNG from a supply terminal and transfer the LNG to the clients´ vessels using a ship-to-ship transfer system. During transit the cargo can be kept in its liquid state at ambient pressure through the use of a chiller unit.

The barge will be built by Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding for US-based owner Crowley and operate under a long-term charter with Shell NA LNG, LLC. The 12,000 m3 barge will be the largest of its kind built in the United States so far and is expected to start operations along the US East Coast in 2024.

The maritime transport sector is quickly moving towards decarbonisation and compared to traditional fuels LNG offers a great opportunity to reduce carbon emissions. The use of LNG as a fuel within the maritime industry has seen significant growth over the last years with around 30% of the worldwide order book currently based on LNG as fuel.

Since its inception in 1980, TGE Marine, with its more than 100 employees based in Bonn (Germany) and Shanghai (China), has specialised in the engineering, procurement, supervision and commissioning of Cargo Handling and Fuel Gas Systems for liquefied gases (LNG, LPG, LEG, CO2, N3, etc.).

TGE Marine’s design is based on extensive engineering experience within the small scale LNG carrier, bunker vessel, FSRU and fuel gas system markets with more than 250 successfully delivered projects to a variety of renowned ship owners and shipyards, putting the company in the unique and strong position to address both the needs of the LNG supply and consumer sides.



TGE Marine is the leading liquefied gas systems’ provider, specialising in cargo handling systems and cargo tanks for a range of gases such as LPG, LEG, LNG, Ethane, CO2 and NH3. TGE Marine also supplies traditional and future fuel gas systems for liquefied gas carriers, bunker vessels and FSRUs.



