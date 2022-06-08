2022 June 8 14:33

ABS, HHI, and RMI to develop world’s largest liquified CO2 carrier

A next generation ultra large, liquefied carbon dioxide (LCO2) carrier is to be developed in a groundbreaking project between ABS, Hyundai Heavy Industries Group (HHI), and the Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI) Maritime Administrator, according to ABS release.

The 74,000cm3 design – presently the world’s largest LCO2 capacity - builds on the 40,000cm3 “super gap” technology developed in 2021 by HHI - which includes Hyundai Glovis, G-Marine service, and Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co., Ltd.

The announcement follows the recent pioneering joint development project to advance carbon capture technologies between ABS and HHI. ABS has awarded Approval in Principle (AIP) to the carbon dioxide injection platform developed by HHI Group to store carbon dioxide that has been captured on land, liquefied at high pressure, and transported to the sea through a carrier or pipeline. HHI Group has developed this platform with the goal of storing annually 400,000 tons of carbon dioxide underground in Korea’s East Sea gas field starting in 2025.