Construction of Primorsk Universal Loading Complex to begin in 2022

The facility is to be built by 2024

Construction of Primorsk Universal Loading Complex (Primorsky UPK) is going to begin in the coming months, Yevgeny Savkin, General Director of Primorsk Universal Loading Complex LLC, said at the meeting chaired by Valery Savinov, Head of the Leningrad Region’s Vyborg District Administration, according to the company’s press center.

The meeting was dedicated to comprehensive development of the city and the port of Primorsk, social and economic cooperation.

The investors’ efforts are aimed at the development of sea infrastructure, development of a comfortable urban environment and comprehensive development of the city including generation of new jobs. “There are no similar projects in Russia in terms of the scale and the purpose. We are proceeding according to the schedule with the preparatory works underway. In the coming months we will commence the construction of the port and the related infrastructure, primarily residential, leisure and medical one. All the facilities will be built simultaneously,” told Yevgeny Savkin.

In his turn, Valery Savinov emphasized that network jobs and residential areas are essential for the city development.

Primorsky UPK is a tax resident of the Vyborg municipality. Therefore, the tax revenues will let improve infrastructure of Primorsk and implement other projects in the city.

The Primorsky UPK project (Primorsk Universal Loading Complex) foresees the construction of a sea terminal in the port of Primorsk (Vyborg District of the Leningrad Region). With annual capacity of 70 million tonnes including 25 million tonnes of coal, 7 million tonnes of mineral fertilizers, 3 million TEUs, 2 million tonnes of general cargo and 6 million tonnes of grain. The terminal is to be capable of handling vessels with deadweight of up to 200,000 tonnes and draft of up to 16 meters. The project also envisages the construction of a storage and logistics center covering an area of 50 hectares. Investments into the project are estimated at RUB 170 billion. Primorsky UPK is to be built by 2024.

