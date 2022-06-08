2022 June 8 13:20

Weathernews joins forces with Dataloy Systems

Weathernews Inc. and Dataloy Systems AS announced that the two companies have entered into a strategic partnership agreement that will facilitate data collection via API data integrations. The agreement unites Dataloys' streamlined global technology platform for voyage management with the world's largest private weather database, managed by Weathernews Inc., according to the company's release.

The primary objective of the integration is to go beyond "route planning" by incorporating multiple data feeds and situational alerts to more accurately assess weather conditions, alternative routes based on historical data, speed, bunker consumption, TCE, laycans, and vessel schedules, making it an important decision and operations management tool.



Dataloy Systems, a leading provider of voyage management software and technology, empowers the commercial maritime industry with visibility, flexibility, and efficiency to make more profitable decisions related to worldwide chartering and operations.

Weathernews Inc. (WNI) was founded in 1986 as service provider supporting safe maritime operations for shipping companies, and is today a global leader in the field of weather forecasting, route optimization, emission monitoring, performance monitoring, and more.