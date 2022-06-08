2022 June 8 12:14

Accelleron and Danelec Marine partner to offer improved performance through joint data analytics service

Accelleron, the new face of ABB Turbocharging, and Danelec Marine, a leading Voyage Data Recorder (VDR) manufacturer and maritime Internet of Things (IoT) infrastructure provider, have signed a partnership agreement to offer a comprehensive digital service that combines onboard data collection with dedicated engine and vessel analytics, according to the company's release.

The joint solution delivers real time operating data through the combined utilization of Accelleron’s Tekomar XPERT marine solution and Danelec’s intelligent DanelecConnect maritime IoT infrastructure. Tekomar XPERT marine is a comprehensive digital suite that provides emissions monitoring and powerful insights into vessel performance, while DanelecConnect delivers economic and operational benefits from the advanced use of ship data.

The fast availability of data from a vessel’s systems, including the automation system, the voyage data recorder, GPS, electronic chart display and information system (ECDIS), the gyro compass, the engine, propeller, automatic identification system (AIS), and individual sensors, delivered in a standardized and cyber-secure manner, will be analyzed via Tekomar XPERT thereby enabling actionable insights leading to efficiency improvements and cutting additional downtime for maintenance or repairs in port. No further onboard IoT infrastructure is required, and no manual collection of data from the systems is needed.

Owners and operators will retain full control over their vessels’ data and will be able to share operational signals via a secured and cost-efficient gateway through the Accelleron and Danelec partnership.



Accelleron is a global leader in turbocharging technologies and optimization solutions for 0.5 to 80+ MW engines, helping to provide sustainable, efficient and reliable power to the marine, energy, rail, and off-highway sectors. Through its innovative product offerings and research leadership, the company accelerates the decarbonization of the industries it operates in. Accelleron has an installed base of approximately 180,000 turbochargers and a network of more than 100 service stations across 50 countries worldwide.