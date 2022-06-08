2022 June 8 11:41

Kongsberg Digital partners with METIS Cyberspace Technology to integrate METIS to Kognifai Marketplace

Kongsberg Digital announced the signing of a new partnership with Metis Cyberspace Technology. By adding the METIS data analysis platform to the Kognifai Marketplace, fleet operators can monitor operations in real time and optimize vessel performance, reducing emissions and costs.

METIS is a cloud-based, data analysis platform which offers real-time vessel monitoring, performance analysis and evaluation as well as predictive insights for the whole fleet. The METIS platform will also be available through Kongsberg Digital´s vessel-to-cloud data infrastructure Vessel Insight, and the Kognifai Marketplace where customers have access to a wide range of powerful applications to meet their specific needs of data analysis, reporting and monitoring to optimize operations.

The architecture of the METIS platform allows clients to integrate data from all available sources and select from the extensive METIS portfolio of digital ship performance solutions the ones that best fit their needs. There is no need to install additional hardware on board. All applications on the Kognifai Marketplace are supported by Kongsberg Digital’s Vessel Insight secure data infrastructure. Vessel Insight is delivered as a subscription-based service, which means there is no need for large up-front investments and costly updates, and is a non-stop shop for digitalization of the maritime sector.

Kongsberg Digital is a provider of next-generation software and digital solutions to customers within maritime, oil and gas, and renewables and utilities. The company consists of more than 700 software experts with leading competence within the internet of things, smart data, artificial intelligence, maritime simulation, automation and autonomous operations.

METIS Cyberspace Technology specializes in Data Acquisition, Real-time Performance Monitoring and Intelligent Analytics for the Maritime Industry, based on advanced Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence techniques. METIS combines innovative thinking, maritime business know-how and high-end technological expertise to fulfill the vision of empowering shipping’s digital transformation and sustainability. Established in 2016 in Athens, METIS is majority-owned by maritime-focused environmental engineering group ERMA FIRST and has subsidiary offices in Singapore, Vancouver, Oslo and Hamburg.