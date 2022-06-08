2022 June 8 09:58

Svitzer Europe unifies UK operations

Svitzer, leading global towage provider and part of A.P. Moller-Maersk, has announces the merger of its UK North and UK South clusters, into one unified team, according to the company's release.

Bringing the teams together will enable Svitzer to streamline its operations, optimize customer service and manage the continued complexity in the region more effectively.

In the UK specifically, Svitzer faces the effects of Brexit, increased competition and continuously developing customer demands, all of which increase the need for regional alignment. Empowering the local organisation and enabling faster decision making is key to remaining highly competitive and maintaining high customer satisfaction in the UK market.

The unified UK cluster will support improvements in reporting and operational agility by establishing a single UK management team; Port Managers, Cluster Technical Managers, the Head of UK Crewing and the Head of Svitzer’s UK Customer Service Center will all report to the cluster MD.

Svitzer currently operates more than 70 tugs in the UK, with around 650 employees. The UK has been the starting point for the company’s EcoTow project, with Svitzer’s entire fleet in London, Felixstowe, and Southampton switching to low carbon biofuels. The service is set to be rolled out across the remaining ports in the UK and across Svitzer’s global operations.