2022 June 8 09:18

Crude oil futures continue rising in expectation of growing demand in the global market

Crude oil rose by 0.46%-0.63%

As of 8 June 2022, 09:01 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for August settlement were trading 0.46% higher at $121.17 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for July delivery rose by 0.63% to $120.16 a barrel.

Oil futures continue rising as traders expect the demand for energy in the global market to exceed their offer with the beginning of the automotive season in western countries and lifting of anti-COVID restrictions in China.