2022 June 7 17:06

Gebhard Electro supplies electrical installation for Spreader Pontoon

Gebhard Electro will design, supply, install and integrate the electrical installation for the Spreader Pontoon. More than 15 meters of electrical panels will be built for the project, which consists of a distribution system and a multi-drive system for all winches, according to the company's release.

Gebhard is responsible for the full integration and the scope also includes an automation system from Marpower to integrate all systems. Installation on site takes more than 6 months. The Spreader Pontoon is 82 meters long and 34 meters wide.

After delivery in Q2 2023, the vessel will be used for the realization of the Fehmarn Belt Fixed Link, an 18-km tunnel between Germany and Denmark. It will be the longest immersed tunnel in the world and the longest tunnel for both road and rail traffic. The main function of the Spreader Pontoon is backfilling the surrounding area of the tunnel elements. This is done with sand.