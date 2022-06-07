2022 June 7 16:41

Ports of Mariupol and Berdyansk function as normal – RF Defence Ministry

The ports of Mariupol and Berdyansk are functioning as normal, Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoygu said in the course of teleconference, according to the Ministry’s press release.



“De-mining of Mariupol seaport has been completed. It is functioning as normal and it has already welcomed the first freight ships. The seaport of Berdyansk has also commenced operation. In pursuance of the order by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, the ports are ready for loading of grain,” said Sergey Shoygu.