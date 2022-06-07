2022 June 7 15:10

Rosmorport and MyOffice combine expertise to solve digitalization problems

FSUE “Rosmorport” and MyOffice, a Russian company which develops secure office solutions, have concluded an agreement on cooperation in information technologies, Rosmorport says. The document was signed at the conference Digital Industry of Industrial Russia, the largest event concerning Russian digital economy.

The parties have agreed to join efforts for information exchange on ensuring an effective transition to Russian office software in accordance with the legislation of the Russian Federation and Presidential Decree No. 250 “On Additional Measures to Ensure Information Security of the Russian Federation” dated May 1, 2022.

"FSUE “Rosmorport” manages critical information infrastructure facilities, and its transition to reliable Russian software is a strategic task in ensuring technological independence and safety of the Russian transport industry", Sergey Simonov, Deputy General Director of FSUE “Rosmorport”, noted.

"MyOffice has solid experience in implementing its solutions in large organizations and is ready to share the accumulated expertise with employees of FSUE “Rosmorport”. I would like to point out that the MyOffice products meet the highest information security standards, can be used in the critical information infrastructure and, moreover, increase the efficiency of processing documents up to 30 percent", Ekaterina Burchina, Director of Public Affairs of MyOffice, said.

The Digital Industry of Industrial Russia conference was held on June 1–3, 2022 in Nizhny Novgorod. It is the first Russian conference aimed at global dialogue and cooperation of government and business on topics of digital industry transformation, development of Russian high-quality export, cyber security. The key agenda of the event is the development of digital technologies, their actual use in business and at the state level.