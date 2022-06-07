2022 June 7 14:03

Wartsila hybrid propulsion system will future-proof 11 new Eastern Pacific PCTC vessels

The technology group Wartsila will supply its industry-leading hybrid propulsion system for eleven new Pure Car & Truck Carrier (PCTC) vessels. The ships are being built at the Jingling and Weihai shipyards in China for Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping, a leading tonnage provider.

By opting for Wartsila’s hybrid solution, fuel efficiency will be optimised and emissions minimised. Furthermore, the system effectively provides future-proofing for the vessels since it has the built-in flexibility to adapt to future technology shifts. These may come in the form of alternative fuels, greater battery capacity, solar panels or fuel cell operation, all of which can easily be integrated into the Wärtsilä system.



The Wartsila hybrid propulsion system to be supplied will include in-line shaft generators, converters, an energy storage system, and Wartsila’s unique and innovative energy management system for controlling the hybrid operations.



The 200 metre-long, 18,600 DWT vessels will be capable of carrying 7,000 cars. They are expected to be delivered commencing in 2024.



Wärtsilä is a global leader in innovative technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets.