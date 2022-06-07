  • Home
  • 2022 June 7 13:28

    Handling of export cargoes in Russian seaports rose by 0.3% in January-March 2022

    Exports to Iran rose by 37.8%, to Great Britain – by 37.4%

    In the first quarter of 2022, handling of export cargoes in Russian seaports remained almost flat, year-on-year, making 100.3% of 1Q’21 result, Morcenter TFC says on its official Telegram channel.

    Meanwhile exports to different countries showed different dynamics – from -32.5% (Taiwan) to +38.7% (India).

    The most essential increase was seen in exports to Iran (+37.8%) and the Great Britain (+37.4%). At the bottom of the list, apart from Taiwan, are Finland (-31.9%) and Greece (-31.5%).

    According to the statement, the difference in the segments of major export cargoes is even more essential.

    Crude oil: the Great Britain (+592.7%), Croatia (+113.7%) and India (+76.2%) vs Finland (-52.2%), USA (-47.5%) and Greece (-40.2%).

    Coal: Bulgaria (+238.8%), Romania (+61.8%) and Finland (+44.8%) vs Morocco (-65.1%), France (-40%) and Taiwan (-39.8%).

    Oil products: Estonia (+352.6%), the Great Britain (+90.2%) and Senegal (+83%) vs Singapore (-68.9%), Turkey (-40.1%) and the Netherlands (-35.9%).

