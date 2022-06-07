2022 June 7 12:12

WE Tech Solutions signs energy efficiency retrofit contract with Klaveness Combination Carriers

WE Tech Solutions received an order to deliver its Solution One Economical Operations Solution with Shore Connection to the Norwegian shipping company Klaveness Combination Carriers (KCC)’s energy efficiency retrofit on two modern vessels and 9 options, according to the company's release. The installations will be made on one CABU II class vessel and one CLEANBU class vessel during their next scheduled dockings during Q2 and Q3 2023.



The delivery package includes the innovative Direct Drive Permanent Magnet Shaft Generator, WE Drive and Shore Connection. The Economical Operations solution with WE Drive supplies the vessels’ electrical power distribution from the shaft generator allowing for the auxiliary generators to be stopped, therefore substantial fuel and maintenance costs can be saved.

With the flexible shore connection function, vessels are not dependent on various voltages and frequencies of national power grids worldwide. The WE Drive can generate at least 50% cheaper shore power compared to electricity generated onboard the vessel.



