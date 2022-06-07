Berge Bulk and Kongsberg Maritime join forces to advance marine decarbonisation

  • Home
  • 2022 June 7 11:11

    Kongsberg Maritime (KM) and Singapore-based dry bulk owner Berge Bulk announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding to jointly develop and advance the deployment of decarbonisation technologies onboard dry bulk cargo vessels, according to the company's release.

    Berge Bulk has embarked on an ambitious environmental programme that has produced ships like Berge Logan, the most energy-efficient bulk carrier in the world. Continuing this programme, Berge Bulk aims to be carbon-neutral by 2025 at the latest and to have a zero-carbon ocean-going dry bulk carrier by 2030. Such an ambitious programme will require significant technical expertise and innovative talent to achieve and present numerous technical, commercial and regulatory challenges. KM is Berge Bulk’s latest technology partner to step up to the challenge.

    There are two elements of the joint development project. The first will be to evaluate and test emerging decarbonisation technologies for use in the maritime sector. The second will be to integrate both emerging and existing technologies into deployable systems that can be installed on Berge Bulk’s fleet of over 80 dry bulk vessels.


