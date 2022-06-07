2022 June 7 10:49

MSC Caledonia retrofitted with BIO SEA BWTS

MSC Caledonia II, formerly named Caledonia has been retrofitted with a BIO-SEA ballast water treatment system in a scope of supply that marks the successful completion of BIO-UV Group’s first full turnkey BWTS project, according to BIO-UV Group's release.

The 3,5079dwt general cargo ship was retrofitted in Port Khalid, Sharjah, UAE, with a BIO-SEA B03-0450 FX modular system just prior to the vessel’s sale to Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC).

The France-based UV water treatment specialist introduced its turnkey BWTS retrofit capability in October last year, with the addition of 3D laser scanning and modelling to its BIO-SEA engineering and design services.

Caledonia was built in the year 2002 so inevitably some drawings were missing. The 3D laser scanning, however, provided a complete picture of the available space and helped facilitate a successful and timely installation.



The BWTS was successfully commissioned in February, after which the company’s ballast water experts trained the ship’s crew to operate and maintain a BIO-SEA system for optimum ballast water treatment performance.



A BIO-SEA modular system is specially designed for retrofit projects and can treat flow rates from 13 to 2100m3/h per ballast pump. All components are delivered separately in order to adapt to the available space in the ship