  • 2022 June 7 09:59

    Throughput of port Kavkaz in 5M’2022 fell by 20% Y-o-Y to 7.5 million tonnes

    Exports rose by 14%, imports – 2.2 times

    In January-May 2022, port Kavkaz handled 7.518 million tonnes of cargo (-20%, year-on-year). As IAA PortNews’ regional correspondent was informed by the Kavkaz Harbour Master’s Office, exports via the port’s offshore transshipment facility fell by 24%, year-on-year, to 3.085 million tonnes.

    Exports from port Kavkaz rose by 14% to 1.065 million tonnes, imports – 2.2 times to 61 thousand tonnes, short-sea traffic fell by 24% to 3.253 million tonnes.

    In the reported period, handling of grain fell by 23% to 3.592 million tonnes, oil products – by 31%, to 2.197 million tonnes, sulphur – by 71% to 124 thousand tonneswhile coal handling rose by 24% to 1.139 million tonnes.

    Bunker sales at port Kavkaz rose by 16% to 54.4 thousand tonnes.

    The number of calls to port Kavkaz decreased by 18%, year-on-year, to 1,288 arrivals and 1,300 departures versus 1,583 arrivals and 1,580 departures in the same period of the previous year.

