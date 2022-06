2022 June 7 09:15

Crude oil futures increase on expectation of demand in China

Crude oil rose by 0.68%-0.73%

As of 6 June 2022, 08:48 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for August settlement were trading 0.7% higher at $120.54 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures rose by 0.68% to $119.67 a barrel.

Oil futures increased on June 6 after Saudi Aramco raised prices for Asian customers more than it was expected.