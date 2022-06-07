2022 June 6 18:11

СССС to complete dredging works for LNG handling facility in Kamchatka within three months – source

China Communications Construction Company Ltd (CCCC) is going to complete dredging works for an LNG handling facility in Kamchatka within three months, a source close to the company told IAA PortNews.



On 18 August 2021, FSUE Rosmorport and CCCC signed a contract on development of design documentation and execution of works on construction of an offshore facility for handling liquefied natural gas in the Kamchatka Territory. From 1 January 2022, the functions of the state customer were handed over to FTI Rostransmodernizatsiya.



When speaking at the 5th Conference “LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives”, Aleksandr Poshivai, Deputy Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation, said that the Ministry saw no risks of dredging schedule disruption under the project on construction of an LNG terminal in the Bechevinskaya Bay. According to him, the completion of works was scheduled for March 2022.



The works are foreseen by the federal project “Development of Sea Ports” under the Comprehensive Plan for Modernization and Expansion of Core Infrastructure (CPMI) until 2024.



Under the contract, China Communications Construction Company Limited (CCCC) will build an access canal of over 6 kilometers as well as facilities ensuring safety of navigation. The contract value is RUB 19.6 billion. The scope of dredging is estimated at 16.2 million cbm of material.

The main participants in the investment project to create the marine LNG transshipment complex in the Kamchatka Territory are Novatek and Rosmorport (in the part of the federal property facilities). The new terminal is expected to handle around 21.7 million tonnes of LNG annually.

The complex in the Bechevinskaya Bay is intended for transfer of LNG from ice-class LNG carriers sailing from the Gulf of Ob region to LNG carriers without ice reinforcement. The latter, in turn, will deliver gas to consumers in the Asia-Pacific region (APR). Part of the gas will go to meet the communal needs of the Kamchatka Territory.

NOVATEK is to build two LNG transshipment complexes at the eastern and western ends of the Arctic route (in the Murmansk and Kamchatka regions) with the aim to ensure efficient and cost-effective LNG transportation under the Yamal LNG and Arctic LNG 2 projects.

More than RUB 21 billion will reportedly be invested in the creation of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage and offloading complex in the Bechevinskaya Bay.



Photo report on dredging works in Kamchatka contributed by special corresponded of IAA PortNews.