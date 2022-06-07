2022 June 6 18:47

The Port of Valencia will have two electrical substations as part of its goal of zero emissions by 2030

The Port Authority of Valencia (PAV) has explained the priority objective of zero emissions in 2030 and has highlighted the commitment of maritime transport and the port system in the fight against climate change and decarbonisation. These actions were discussed at the conference “Renewable energies in port” as part of the activities to celebrate World Environment Day, according to the company's release.

The head of Ecological Transition of the PAV, Federico Torres, explained that Valenciaport is working on various projects to be more efficient and to meet the objective of being an emission neutral port by 2030. During his speech at the inauguration of this conference, Torres emphasised that “the PAV is going to allocate 130 million euros, to which the effect of private investment should be added, in projects such as the creation of two electrical substations so that ships docking at the Port of Valencia can connect to the electricity grid and stop their engines, or the installation of a hydrogen plant within the framework of the H2Ports project to supply hydrogen to port machinery”.