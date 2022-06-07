2022 June 6 18:21

Kawasaki Heavy Industries decides to issue Green Bond

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. has decided to issue green bond following its sustainability bond issued in July 2021. Based on the framework for financing, Kawasaki plans to use the funds raised through public offering in the domestic market for projects to build a clean hydrogen supply chain, which is essential to achieving global carbon neutrality.

The company has set a sustainable finance target for 50% of its long-term debt in FY2030 and 100% in FY2050. By making active use of sustainable finance, they will accelerate their sustainability management initiatives to realize the Group Vision 2030 and strengthen their engagement with stakeholders to contribute to the achievement of the SDGs and a sustainable society.



Bonds issued to raise funds specifically for projects that contribute to environmental and social sustainability. On the other hand, green bond is for projects that contribute to solving environmental problems.



For this framework, Kawasaki has obtained a “Second Party Opinion” from a third-party organization, Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I).