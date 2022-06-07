2022 June 6 18:07

Maersk company announces plans for new cold chain facility in New Jersey

A Maersk Company continues to expand and integrate end-to-end cold chains with the announcement of a new cold storage facility in Dayton, New Jersey opening in October 2022 to serve imports and exports, according to the company's release.



End-to-end supply chain solutions are created by Maersk’s Ocean services calling APM Terminals Elizabeth, New Jersey that can be integrated with Maersk Customs Services, USA Inc. customs clearance expertise and Performance Team – A Maersk Company’s 60+ warehouses and Transportation services - designed to serve storage, fulfillment, distribution and inland transportation needs.

Transpacific, Transatlantic, South America, Central America, Africa and Middle East markets are all served by Maersk, Sealand and Hamburg Sud ocean carrier services via the Port of New York/New Jersey.

Performance Team – A Maersk Company New Jersey operations offer ideal access to the city’s major ports with a dedicated fleet of trucks and chassis used between the warehouse and the port to expedite inland transit for refrigerated cargoes.

The Dayton facility will open in October 2022 and be operated by Performance Team - A Maersk Company. Site selection was based on close proximity to the container port at Elizabeth, NJ as well as one hour drive from the port of Philadelphia and 2.5 hrs to Baltimore and Delaware. The facility features 167,812 square feet of space with 13,000 rack positions, 30 dock doors, a dry sprinkler system, refrigerated dock, trailer plug-ins, in-house clearance, refrigerated and frozen storage, 24 hour monitoring and a back-up generator. USDA import/export services, repack, re-boxing, labeling and co-packing are also available. Certifications include USDA approved, SQF certification and HACCP. Location address is 20 Tower Rd, Dayton, NJ 08512.



Performance Team – A Maersk Company currently operates over 60 distribution and fulfillment center locations in North America and Transportation Services which is complemented by Maersk’s expanded e- commerce logistics capabilities in the U.S. and the acquisition of Pilot Freight Services which added 87 more locations serving first, middle and last mile logistics across the U.S.