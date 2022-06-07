2022 June 6 17:20

The third hybrid ro-ro vessel delivered to Finnlines

Finneco III, the third and last of the three ro-ro vessels in the Eco class was delivered at the China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Jiangsu) in China on 6 June 2022. The vessel will enter Finnlines’ Biscay line, where it will join the sister vessels, Finneco I and II, according to the company's release.



The Chinese shipyard China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Jiangsu) delivered the third and last of three hybrid ro-ro vessels to Finnlines. The first vessel, Finneco I, was delivered on 28 April 2022 and the second, Finneco II, on 30 May 2022.

The ships are 238 metres long, each with a cargo capacity of 5,800 lane metres. Consequently, the vessels can carry 400 trailers per voyage. Compared with the largest vessels in today’s Finnlines fleet, the cargo carrying capacity of the hybrid newbuilds will increase by nearly 40%.

The three vessels represent another move towards sustainable shipping as they are energy-efficient. Energy saving is the best way to reduce the emissions.

The vessels have the highest Finnish/Swedish ice class.

Finnlines’ EUR 500 million Newbuilding Programme also includes two eco-sustainable Superstar ro-pax vessels scheduled to be delivered in 2023.



Ship particulars, Finneco I–III

Type of vessel : Ro-ro

Ice class: 1 A Super

Length, overall: 238.0 m

Breadth, moulded :34.0 m

Gross tonnage: 60,515

Deadweight: 17,377

Lane metres: 5,800

Design speed: 20.7 knots

Engine output: 2 x 12,780 kW

Flag: Finland

Emission reduction technology

Air lubrication

Battery pack

Exhaust gas abatement

Solar panels

Waste heat recovery

Ballast water treatment system

Finnlines is a shipping operator of ro-ro and passenger services in the Baltic Sea, the North Sea and the Bay of Biscay. The Company is a part of the Grimaldi Group, one of the world’s largest operators of ro-ro vessels and the largest operator of the Motorways of the Sea in Europe for both passengers and freight. This affiliation enables Finnlines to offer liner services to and from any destination in the Mediterranean, West Africa as well as the Atlantic coast of both North and South America.