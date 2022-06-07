2022 June 6 17:06

Okeanis Eco Tankers takes delivery of VLCC newbuilding

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. has taken delivery of the VLCC NISSOS NIKOURIA, according to the company's release. The vessel was delivered from Hyundai Heavy Industries in South Korea and is the second (following delivery of NISSOS KEA on March 2022), Gas Ready (MEc), ECO-design, open loop scrubber-fitted 300,000 DWT VLCC crude tanker vessel that the company acquired in the second half of 2021, pursuant to the press release disclosed on 29 June 2021.

The cash consideration for the Transaction was partly financed through proceeds of a new sale and lease back agreement with CMB Financial Leasing Co., Ltd.. The Facility is repaid quarterly, amortizes over a 20-year profile, matures in 7 years from drawdown and is attractively priced, in line with the company’s other loan facilities. According to the agreement, the company has a call option at each anniversary date.



OET is an international tanker company providing seaborne transportation of crude oil and refined products. The Company was incorporated on April 30, 2018 under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands and is listed on Oslo Børs under the symbol OET. The sailing fleet consists of six modern scrubber-fitted Suezmax tankers and eight modern scrubber-fitted VLCC tankers.





