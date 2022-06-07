2022 June 6 16:42

EPS, MPA, HHI and ABS sign MoU for ocean-going ammonia dual-fuel gas tanker

Today, at Posidonia, EPS announced it intends to order an ammonia dual-fuel gas carrier which will be built at HHI, to be registered under the Singapore flag, classed by ABS, and will be the first vessel fitted with MAN Energy Solutions G60 two-stroke dual-fuel ammonia engine.

The use of ammonia as an alternative marine fuel shows great promise as it eliminates carbon dioxide emissions, which make up the vast majority of overall greenhouse gas emissions. However, there is no engine commercially available in the market today that can use ammonia as a marine fuel. Ammonia-ready vessels currently on order will be able to switch from other alternative marine fuels but will still require a major engine retrofit once ammonia engines become commercially accessible.

Today’s announcement showcases that a willingness to invest in and develop various emission-lowering alternative marine fuels, like ammonia, is required to create pathways for wide-scale adoption. The MoU also demonstrates that a commitment from various like-minded partner organisations is needed to accelerate decarbonisation efforts.

The MoU states the dual fuel ammonia tanker could be either midsize gas carrier(s), large gas carrier(s), or very large gas carrier(s) and could be delivered as early as 2025.

The MoU was signed by EPS CEO, Cyril Ducau; PA Chief Executive, Quah Ley Hoon; HHI EVP of Initial Design Office, Seung-Ho, Jeon; Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Head Engineer of Initial Planning & Hull Initial Design, Yi-Hyo, Chung; HHI Engine & Machinery President & COO Marine Engineering & Energy Solution Engine & Machinery & SEMCo Business, Kwang-Hean, An; ABS Executive Vice President and COO Corporate Executive Office, John McDonald; and witnessed by Singapore Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Transport, Chee Hong Tat.