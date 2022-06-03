  • Home
  • News
  • IAA PortNews’ summary of previous week news
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 June 3 17:53

    IAA PortNews’ summary of previous week news

    Ports and Hydraulic Engineering

    • FSUE Rosmorport has a negative outlook on possible effect from cutting payments for berths rented in Great Port of Saint-Petersburg
    • CPC is reviewing RosPrirodNadzor’s inspection results and planning to develop a program to rectify them
    • Russia and Iran set to invest in development of both countries’ port infrastructure
    • Gazprombank to issue the first tranche for construction of multifunctional cargo area on Sakhalin
    • RF Transport Ministry approves requirements to documentation on removal of sunken assets
    • RF Transport Ministry approves general rules for navigation and mooring in RF seaports and at approaches to them

    Shipping and Logistics

    Shipbuilding and Ship Repair

    • When visiting Samara based shipyard Nefteflot, Deputy Vladimir Gutenev emphasized the significance of preferential approach in domestic shipbuilding
    • Center for Construction of Large Offshore Facilities (CCLOF) in Belokamenka commences operation
    • Nordic Engineering completes concept design of multifunctional tug NE034
    • Ob-Irtysh Administration completed 90% of the planned ship repair works
    • Sevmash completed reconstruction of transport transition complex

    Appointments

    • Pavel Kosolapov takes helm of shipbuilding complex Pella JSC.

    Bunker market

    Sanctions

    • USA expanded sanctions with more Russian companies of water transport sector
Другие новости по темам: shipbuilding, hydraulic engineering, ship repair, appointments, shipping, import substitution, bunker, ports, logistics  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 June 3

18:37 NRP takes delivery of Eco Handysize Bulk Carrier newbuilding
18:07 P&O Ferrymasters and Unifeeder Shortsea unite under one brand and form the new P&O Ferrymasters
17:53 IAA PortNews’ summary of previous week news
17:30 Kalmar to deliver 27 hybrid straddle carriers to North Sea Terminal Bremerhaven
17:02 Snam purchases 5 billion cubic metre floating LNG regasification terminal from Golar LNG for US$350 million
16:56 Strong tanker market due to sanctions and high demand for oil - Concordia Maritime
16:37 Wartsila Guaranteed Asset Performance agreement designed to maximise uptime for NYK LNG carrier
16:26 Europe’s ports release study on the impact of the changing energy landscape on port infrastructure and operations
16:13 Marine fuel prices top $1,000 per ton; ships with scrubbers save $300 per ton - American Shipper
16:01 RF Transport Ministry approvs regulations on certification of captains for inland navigation vessels
15:40 HHLA terminal in the Port of Muuga receives two larger container gantry cranes
15:20 IMO-Norway GreenVoyage2050 project extended
15:04 North Carolina Ports is 4th in North America, 49th in the world for container terminal efficiency
14:57 Valaris announces contract termination for drillship VALARIS DS-11
14:54 Nuclear-powered container ship Sevmorput to make two coastwise voyages to Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky
14:32 LR awards AiP to Vard for 125 metre next-generation offshore patrol
14:02 Aker Solutions awarded maintenance and modifications work for ConocoPhillips in Norway
13:22 SCZONE signs MOU with H2 Industries to establish a green hydrogen plant in East Port-Said
13:02 Port of Oakland, USDA jump-starting ag exports again
12:32 The Port of Rotterdam Authority accelerates the reduction of its own carbon emissions
11:01 DNV grants preliminary approval to HAV Group ASA
10:16 UK cancels contract with P&O Ferries in response to firing of crews - The Guardian
10:07 Schedule reliability improvement reversed in April 2022 - Sea-Intelligence
09:52 Search and Rescue exercise Barents – 2022 involved wide range of forces and facilities
09:46 CMA CGM starts ACSA 5 connecting Asia with Mexico, Guatemala & Chile
09:19 Crude oil futures are slightly down after a recent growth
08:54 MABUX: Still no firm trend on Global Bunker market on Jun 03

2022 June 2

18:23 APM Terminals sees turning point in industry take-up of APIs
18:01 Posidonia week is back at full steam
17:34 Rovco charters Glomar Worker for offshore wind projects
17:28 RF Transport Ministry approves general rules for navigation and mooring in RF seaports and at approaches to them
17:19 Asia expansion for MYCRANE as franchisee invests in Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia
17:04 Harland & Wolff secures 11-ship build contract worth £8.5 million from Cory
16:51 Snam purchases 5bn cbm FSRU from Golar LNG for US$ 350 million
16:47 ABS grants AIP to SDARI for revolutionary approach to stern tube design
16:19 Yara Marine enables EEXI compliance for Donsotank Solero
16:13 Cruise industry celebrates first sailing from Sydney
16:07 Edda Wind ASA takes delivery of CSOV “Edda Breeze”
15:52 Throughput of Chinese sea and river ports in 4M’2022 climbed by 0.2% YoY
15:27 Alfa Laval to present its broad portfolio of marine equipment, solutions and services at Posidonia
15:04 HEMEXPO highlights need for collaboration on training and education in new IOBE marine equipment report
14:37 EU transport ministers call on EC to simplify allocation of EU investments for development of transport infrastructure
14:13 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 22, 2022
13:41 Wilhelmsen to increase ownership in NorSea
13:20 Five customers to use Klaipėda LNG terminal in the last quarter
13:04 Estonia’s largest container cranes start operating in Muuga
12:18 ASYAD Drydock to showcase world-class ship repair and shipbuilding capabilities at Posidonia 2022
11:56 Digital Transformation Conference 2022 to be held on 1-2 November
11:32 StormGeo announces CII Simulator to advance shipping decarbonization
11:01 Throughput of Azov port in 5M’2022 fell by 15% YoY
10:34 ESP developed second package of proposals on container market support amid sanctions
10:05 Wärtsilä opens Vaasa technology centre to accelerate marine and energy decarbonisation
09:50 Cruise liner Princess Anastasia operated by Moby SPL leaves Belokamenka
09:37 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 5M’2022 totaled 243,200 tonnes, down 26% YoY
09:16 Crude oil futures decrease as Saudi Arabia can increase its oil output
08:58 MABUX: No firm trend is expected in Global bunker market on June 02

2022 June 1

18:19 IPCSA welcomes FAL Committee decision to mandate Single Window systems
17:53 RF Transport Ministry approves Bunkering Rules
17:28 Key outcomes from MLC's special tripartite committee meeting
17:12 APM Terminals Spanish Gateways recognised with Kaizen™ award for their Lean Сulture results