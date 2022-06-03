-
2022 June 3 17:53
IAA PortNews’ summary of previous week news
Ports and Hydraulic Engineering
- FSUE Rosmorport has a negative outlook on possible effect from cutting payments for berths rented in Great Port of Saint-Petersburg
- CPC is reviewing RosPrirodNadzor’s inspection results and planning to develop a program to rectify them
- Russia and Iran set to invest in development of both countries’ port infrastructure
- Gazprombank to issue the first tranche for construction of multifunctional cargo area on Sakhalin
- RF Transport Ministry approves requirements to documentation on removal of sunken assets
- RF Transport Ministry approves general rules for navigation and mooring in RF seaports and at approaches to them
Shipping and Logistics
- Some tankers currently involved in sanctioned crude exports of Iran and Venezuela can find new employment opportunities in the interests of Russia
- Russian Railways' network loading fell by 2.1% in 5M’2022
- RF Ministry of Transport approves Rules for Towing
- Nuclear-powered container ship Sevmorput to make two coastwise voyages to Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky
- RF Ministry of Transport approves Rules of icebreaker assistance on the Northern Sea Route
- Rules for hydrometeorological support on the Northern Sea Route were published
- RF Ministry of Transport approves Rules of escorting ships on the Northern Sea Route
Shipbuilding and Ship Repair
- When visiting Samara based shipyard Nefteflot, Deputy Vladimir Gutenev emphasized the significance of preferential approach in domestic shipbuilding
- Center for Construction of Large Offshore Facilities (CCLOF) in Belokamenka commences operation
- Nordic Engineering completes concept design of multifunctional tug NE034
- Ob-Irtysh Administration completed 90% of the planned ship repair works
- Sevmash completed reconstruction of transport transition complex
Appointments
- Pavel Kosolapov takes helm of shipbuilding complex Pella JSC.
Bunker market
- Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 5M’2022 totaled 243,200 tonnes, down 26% YoY
Sanctions
- USA expanded sanctions with more Russian companies of water transport sector
Другие новости по темам: shipbuilding, hydraulic engineering, ship repair, appointments, shipping, import substitution, bunker, ports, logistics