2022 June 3 18:37

NRP takes delivery of Eco Handysize Bulk Carrier newbuilding

NRP announced the delivery of MV BBC Saturn from the yard. The vessel was purchased together with Briese Schiffahrts and will enter into a 17-19 months TC to BBC Chartering. This TC will provide a “capex” element of approx. USD 10 million during the TC period, according to the company's release.

The vessel is among the most ecofriendly vessels within its segment, with upto 45% fuel savings compared to similar vessels.