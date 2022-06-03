2022 June 3 18:07

P&O Ferrymasters and Unifeeder Shortsea unite under one brand and form the new P&O Ferrymasters

DP World will combine its two multimodal operators in Europe, P&O Ferrymasters Ltd. and Unifeeder Shortsea - a business unit of Unifeeder A/S - with immediate effect and in form of an agreement-based joint venture, according to the company's release.

By joining forces of the two leading intra-European multimodal specialists, DP World will establish a single brand standing for unique intra-European multimodal transportation and logistics services: P&O Ferrymasters.

This joint trade name will stand for the combined strengths of P&O Ferrymasters Ltd and Unifeeder Shortsea. The new agreement-based joint venture will enable P&O Ferrymasters to offer a much wider and even more attractive value proposition to its customers.

P&O Ferrymasters will in the future offer four premium multimodal products to its customers: Intra-European multimodal transportation solutions via Trailer, Container, and Rail, complemented by a set of strong supportive Logistics Solutions.