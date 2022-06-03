2022 June 3 17:30

Kalmar to deliver 27 hybrid straddle carriers to North Sea Terminal Bremerhaven

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has signed an agreement with NTB North Sea Terminal Bremerhaven GmbH & Co. to supply further 12 hybrid Kalmar Straddle Carriers for their container terminal in Germany, according to the company's release. The order was booked in Cargotec's 2021 Q4 order intake. Additionally, NTB has complemented their order with a batch of 15 hybrid Kalmar Straddle Carriers, booked in 2022 Q1 order intake, bringing the order to a total of 27 straddle carriers. The delivery of both orders is scheduled to take place during 2023.

NTB North Sea Terminal Bremerhaven GmbH & Co. (NTB) is one of the largest European container terminals. It handles over 3 million TEU annually with links to 130 ports around the world. NTB serves about 45 ships per week in Bremerhaven, using six berths for large ships and a container yard of more than 1 million m2. NTB currently has nine Kalmar straddle carriers in operation.

Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry. Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution.