2022 June 3 17:02

Snam purchases 5 billion cubic metre floating LNG regasification terminal from Golar LNG for US$350 million

Snam and Golar LNG Limited have signed an agreement for the Snam Group to acquire 100% of the share capital of Golar LNG NB 13 Corporation, whose sole asset is a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU), named “Golar Tundra”, for US$350 million (about €330 million), according to the company's release.

The transaction was approved by the Golar Board of Directors on May 30th. The Golar Tundra can operate both as an LNG carrier and as an FSRU. The vessel, built in 2015, has a storage capacity of around 170,000 cubic metres of LNG and a continuous regasification capacity of 5 billion cubic meters per year. In order to maximise its regasification capacity, the vessel will be located in central-northern Italy, close to the areas with greatest gas consumption.

The Golar Tundra is expected to start operations as an FSRU during the spring of 2023, subject to completion of authorisation, regulatory processes and the construction of the necessary infrastructure connecting the terminal to the existing gas transport network.

As part of the transaction, which followed a due diligence assessment of the acquired company and the FSRU itself, Golar will lease Golar Tundra from Snam as an LNG carrier for a limited period of time after closing, and assist Snam in the preparatory work for the installation of the vessel in the selected port. The completion of the transaction occurred simultaneously with the signing of the contracts and will be financed by Snam out of its own resources. In the coming months Snam will begin activities to contract LNG regasification capacity, which will gradually become available from start-up of Golar Tundra as an FSRU expected during the spring of 2023.