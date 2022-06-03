2022 June 3 16:37

Wartsila Guaranteed Asset Performance agreement designed to maximise uptime for NYK LNG carrier

The technology group Wartsila has signed a long-term Guaranteed Asset Performance Agreement with Japan-based NYK LNG Ship Management, according to the company's release. The agreement was signed in March 2022 and is valid for 15 years. It covers the engines and related equipment for an LNG Carrier vessel, and is designed to maximise the ship’s uptime while providing long-term cost predictability, and optimised maintenance costs.

One of the features of the agreement is Wartsila’s unique Expert Insight digital predictive maintenance solution. By leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced diagnostics, the service enables onboard equipment and systems to be monitored in real-time onshore. Should anomalous behaviour be detected, it is flagged to specialists at Wartsila Expertise Centres automatically, allowing them to support the customer proactively with an appropriate resolution to the issue.

Wartsila will also provide its Dynamic Maintenance Planning solution. This innovation takes advantage of Wartsila’s extensive experience and capabilities in digitalisation and analytics to optimise major overhaul intervals, without compromising reliability or engine efficiency while also guaranteeing maintenance costs.



The agreement covers the vessel’s three Wartsila 50DF dual-fuel engines, as well as the Gas Valve Units (GVU) and turbochargers. Two of NYK’s sister LNG Carriers are supported by similar Wärtsilä agreements.



Wartsila is a global leader in innovative technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets.