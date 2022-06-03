2022 June 3 15:40

HHLA terminal in the Port of Muuga receives two larger container gantry cranes

Upgrade for the HHLA terminal in the Port of Muuga: two larger container gantry cranes, previously in operation at Hamburg's Container Terminal Burchardkai, will enable container ships with a cargo volume of 14,000 standard containers (TEU) to be handled in Estonia for the first time, according to the company's release.

On May 31st, the gantry cranes were officially christened by Titzrath, the Estonian Minister for Economics and Communications Taavi Aas and the CEO of HHLA TK Estonia Riia Sillave.

At present, mostly feeder ships with a maximum capacity of 3,500 TEU berth in Muuga. Now, vessels with a volume of up to 14,000 standard containers (TEU) can be handled, which are the largest container ships (Post-Panamax) sailing across the Baltic Sea. The three already existing special container gantry cranes were supplemented with two considerably larger ones that can handle ships with up to 21 container rows. They were previously used at Hamburg’s Container Terminal Burchardkai. With a carrying capacity of 70 tonnes, a height of 73 metres and a lifting height of 50 metres, they are some of the largest container gantry cranes in the Baltic region.

In 2018, HHLA acquired the Estonian multi-function terminal in Muuga and has integrated it into its network since then. The Port of Muuga is the main cargo port in Estonia and an important maritime location in the Baltic region. Its strength is its central location in the crossroads of logistics channels. HHLA TK Estonia is the clear market leader in container handling in Estonia and handles break bulk, bulk and RoRo freight. Muuga's importance for Baltic traffic will increase significantly due to the terminal's current largest investment of the last ten years.



Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) is one of Europe’s leading logistics companies. With a tight network of seaport terminals in Hamburg, Odessa, Tallinn and Trieste, excellent hinterland connections and well-connected intermodal hubs in Central and Eastern Europe, HHLA represents a logistics and digital hub along the transport flows of the future.