2022 June 3 15:04

North Carolina Ports is 4th in North America, 49th in the world for container terminal efficiency

North Carolina Port’s container terminal at the Port of Wilmington is ranked as the fourth most productive port in North America by World Bank Group and S&P Global Market Intelligence Container Port Performance Index for 2021. The report also ranks NC Ports as the 49th most productive port in the world, according to the company's release.

The CPPI rankings are part of the second annual measurement of global port efficiency. Ratings are based on the time vessels spent in port to complete workloads over the course of 2021.

Over the past five years NC Ports has invested over $256 million in infrastructure improvement projects. These enhancements allow N.C. Ports to maintain top tier landside and waterside efficiencies and better meet the needs of an increasing customer base.



North Carolina’s ports in Wilmington and Morehead City and Charlotte Inland Port link the state’s consumers, business and industry to world markets and serve as magnets to attract new business and industry to the State of North Carolina. Port activities contribute statewide to more than 87,700 jobs and $678 million each year in state and local tax revenues.