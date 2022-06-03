2022 June 3 14:54

Nuclear-powered container ship Sevmorput to make two coastwise voyages to Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky

Image source: FSUE Atomflot

FSUE Atomflot is working towards opening a regular seasonal container line in the Northern Sea Route waters

FSUE Atomflot says it will ensure two round coastwise voyages between the European part of Russia and the Far East in summer-autumn navigation season.

Nuclear-powered container carrier Sevmorput will leave Murmansk for Saint-Petersburg on June 15. The transition will take about 6-7 days. Atomflot’s ship will be loaded in Saint-Petersburg. The voyages are foreseen by the federal project “Northern Sea Route development” under the State Programme for Development Atomic Energy Industrial Complex in 2022.

“Two subsidized coastwise cargo voyages on nuclear-powered container carrier Sevmorput are planed for cargo transportation at reduced rates to the Far East regions and back to the European part of Russia, — said Leonid Irlitsa, Acting General Director of FSIE Atomflot. — It is a real chance for any cargo owner to deliver its cargo for transportation costs not including the cost of chartering a container ship”.

FSUE Atomflot is working towards opening a regular seasonal container line in the water area of the Northern Sea Route (NSR). The first voyage of Sevmorput in the summer-autumn navigation season of 2022 will connect Saint-Petersburg, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and Murmansk between June 22 and August 1. Cargo base is currently being developed in the port of Saint-Petersburg. Under consideration is a scheme according to which the loaded ship will call at Murmansk to take additional cargo before leaving for Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. The second voyage is scheduled for September.

Nuclear-powered container ship Sevmorput can carry ISO 20 containers (1,320 units) and ISO 40 containers (428 units).

On 19 May 2022, FSUE Atomflot was announced the winner of the competition held by the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic to select a company for subsidized coastwise cargo transportation from the European part of Russia to the Far East and back. Two round voyages starting in ports of Russia’s European part are to be organized in 2022.