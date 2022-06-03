2022 June 3 13:22

SCZONE signs MOU with H2 Industries to establish a green hydrogen plant in East Port-Said

The General Authority for Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) signed a memorandum of understanding with H2-Industries Inc. to build a new Waste-to-Hydrogen facility at a new greenfield site in East Port Said, a project with an estimated cost of US$4 billion, according to the company's release.

H2-Industries will produce clean hydrogen powering Egypt’s domestic energy transition and allowing it to become an exporter of clean hydrogen and a global leader in a new hydrogen economy.



This project targets a production capacity of 300,000 tons of green hydrogen per year, which means that the power plant will be able to dispose of 4 million tons of Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) per year, transported by a fleet of hydrogen-powered waste trucks which can be transported and used to fill storage tanks.