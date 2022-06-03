  • Home
  • 2022 June 3 09:52

    Search and Rescue exercise Barents – 2022 involved wide range of forces and facilities

    Search and Rescue exercise Barents – 2022 was held on June 2 in the SAR area of Murmansk Sea Rescue Coordination Center in the Barents Sea, says press center of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot). Large-scale exercise involved various rescue forces including specialists, rescue ships and air force.

    Search and Rescue exercise in the Barents Sea was held in two phases. The first one commanded by Murmansk SRCC involved the facilities of Western Arctic Seaports Administration, Northern branch of Marine Rescue Service, RF Navy’s Northern Fleet, Western Arctic Border Service of FSB, Federal Air Transport Agency, Emergency Medicine Center, and other ad hoc bodies.

    The second phase was dedicated to oil spill response operation.

    Experts say the exercise objectives have been achieved. The ships and aircraft involved in the exercise have returned to their bases.

