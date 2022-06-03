2022 June 3 11:01

DNV grants preliminary approval to HAV Group ASA

DNV has awarded the Norwegian technology provider HAV Group ASA preliminary approval for its hydrogen-based energy system, according to DNV's release.

The system uses liquefied hydrogen storage and fuel cells and was created as part of the FreeCO2ast project, which is currently developing a high-capacity hydrogen energy system that can be retrofitted onboard two coastal cruise vessels owned by the Norwegian operator Havila Kystruten.

The preliminary approval through DNV means that HAV Group ASA can confidently enter the final design stage and is one step closer to commercializing its hydrogen system.



Green hydrogen could play an important role in the decarbonization of shipping – both in terms of its potential as an enabler for synthetic fuels, as well as its direct use as ship fuel. However, hydrogen’s unique properties make it a complex fuel to work with, and the lack of prescriptive regulations means that companies wishing to launch hydrogen systems need to follow the IMO guidelines on alternative design (MSC.1/Circ.1455). As with all emerging fuels, the maintenance of high safety levels when using hydrogen is paramount.



In a separate project, DNV advisory experts supported HAV Group ASA with Hazard Identification (HAZID study) and Quantitative Risk Analysis (QRA) for every aspect of their hydrogen fuel system, including bunkering, storage tanks, the fuel supply system and other auxiliary systems that are connected to the hydrogen system on board the vessels.



The FreeCO2ast project is part of the Norwegian government’s PILOT-E scheme and aims to develop zero-emissions vessel powered by a combination of batteries and hydrogen fuel cells. The hydrogen power plant shall be fuelled from a liquid hydrogen storage tank. The project has brought together Havila Kystruten and HAV Group's subsidiaries HAV Design, Norwegian Electric Systems and HAV Hydrogen, in addition to the research institutions Sintef Ocean and Prototech, amongst others.

The coastal passenger vessels to be retrofitted are owned and operated by the Norwegian shipowner Havila Kystruten AS are scheduled to operate between Bergen and Kirkenes. Their existing electrical power plant comprises LNG Liquid Natural Gas (LNG) engines and battery energy storage.



The HAV Group is an international provider of technology and services for maritime and marine industries.



DNV is the independent expert in risk management and assurance, operating in more than 100 countries. Through its broad experience and deep expertise DNV advances safety and sustainable performance, sets industry benchmarks, and inspires and invents solutions.



DNV is the one of the world’s leading classification society and a recognized advisor for the maritime industry.