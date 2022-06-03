2022 June 3 09:46

CMA CGM starts ACSA 5 connecting Asia with Mexico, Guatemala & Chile

CMA CGM has announced the launch of ACSA 5 connecting Asia with Mexico, Guatemala and Chile from June 2022.

ACSA 5 will be complementing the 3 ACSA services already offered by CMA CGM, with competitive and short transit times, a strategic asset for our customers, especially producers of perishable goods and fresh fruits, according to the company's release.



Rotation: Hong Kong, Shekou, Ningbo, Shanghai, Manzanillo, Puerto Quetzal, San Antonio, Hong Kong

Fleet: A service operated with 5 vessels

A service specially designed for Reefer transportation of perishables & fresh fruits towards Asia

First departure with m/v COLOMBO voy. 0CK5FE1MA