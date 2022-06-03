  • Home
  • 2022 June 3 08:54

    MABUX: Still no firm trend on Global Bunker market on Jun 03

    The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) declined on June 02:

    380 HSFO - USD/MT – 749.96 (-8.59)
    VLSFO - USD/MT – 1035.12 (-8.06)
    MGO - USD/MT – 1305.36 (-11.25)

    As of June 02, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel grade was undervalued in three out of four selected ports: Rotterdam - by minus $9 (minus $17 the day before), in Singapore - by minus $57 (minus $80 the day before) and Fujairah - by minus $8 (minus $27 the day before). In Houston this fuel grade remained overcharged in by plus $26 (plus $24 the day before). MABUX MBP/DBP Index (MDI) for 380 HSFO fuel increased in all selected ports. The most significant changes were registered in Singapore where the undercharge level decreased by 23 points on June 02.

    VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, was overcharged on Jun. 02 in all selected ports. The overcharge ratio was registered in Rotterdam - plus $19 (minus $5 the day before), in Singapore by plus $217 (plus $200 the day before), in Fujairah - by plus $138 (plus $102 the day before), in Houston - plus $46 (plus $62 the day before). MDI for VLSFO rose in the most of selected ports. The most significant changes were registered in Fujairah where the overcharge level increased by 36 points on May 30.

    MGO LS, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, was undercharged in three out of four selected ports on Jun. 02: in Rotterdam - by minus $69 (minus $13 the day before), in Singapore by minus $55 (minus $19 the day before), in Houston - by minus $21 (plus $62 the day before). This fuel grade remains overcharged in Fujairah – by plus $74 (plus $110 the day before). MDI index for MGO decreased in all selected ports. The most significant changes were registered in Houston where the overcharge level declined by 83 points and this fuel grade became undercharged.

    We expect global bunker prices may demonstrate irregular today. The price for 380HSFO may increase by 5-9 USD/MT, the price for VLSFO may rise by 8-12 USD/MT, the price for MGO may change within plus/minus 10-20 USD/MT.

    Source: www.mabux.com


