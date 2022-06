2022 June 2 17:28

RF Transport Ministry approves general rules for navigation and mooring in RF seaports and at approaches to them

The Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation has issued a decree on approval of the general rules for navigation and mooring in RF seaports and at approaches to them. The Decree is effective from 1 September 2022 till 1 September 2028.



The document is available in Russian on IAA PortNews website >>>>