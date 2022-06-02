2022 June 2 15:52

Throughput of Chinese sea and river ports in 4M’2022 climbed by 0.2% YoY

Throughput of seaports rose by 0.6%



In January-April 2022, sea and river ports of China increased their cargo throughput by 0.2%, year-on-year, to 4.9 billion tonnes, China’s National Bureau of Statistics said. In the reported period, throughput of Chinese seaports grew by 0.6%, year-on-year, to 3.24 billion tonnes.

In 2021, sea and river ports of China handed 15.54 billion tonnes of cargo.

