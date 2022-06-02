  • Home
  • News
  • Throughput of Chinese sea and river ports in 4M’2022 climbed by 0.2% YoY
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 June 2 15:52

    Throughput of Chinese sea and river ports in 4M’2022 climbed by 0.2% YoY

    Throughput of seaports rose by 0.6%

    In January-April 2022, sea and river ports of China increased their cargo throughput by 0.2%, year-on-year, to 4.9 billion tonnes, China’s National Bureau of Statistics said. In the reported period, throughput of Chinese seaports grew by 0.6%, year-on-year, to 3.24 billion tonnes.

    In 2021, sea and river ports of China handed 15.54 billion tonnes of cargo.

    Related link:

    Throughput of Chinese sea and river ports in 2021 climbed by 6.8% YoY >>>>

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 June 2

17:19 Asia expansion for MYCRANE as franchisee invests in Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia
17:04 Harland & Wolff secures 11-ship build contract worth £8.5 million from Cory
16:51 Snam purchases 5bn cbm FSRU from Golar LNG for US$ 350 million
16:47 ABS grants AIP to SDARI for revolutionary approach to stern tube design
16:19 Yara Marine enables EEXI compliance for Donsotank Solero
16:13 Cruise industry celebrates first sailing from Sydney
16:07 Edda Wind ASA takes delivery of CSOV “Edda Breeze”
15:52 Throughput of Chinese sea and river ports in 4M’2022 climbed by 0.2% YoY
15:27 Alfa Laval to present its broad portfolio of marine equipment, solutions and services at Posidonia
15:04 HEMEXPO highlights need for collaboration on training and education in new IOBE marine equipment report
14:37 EU transport ministers call on EC to simplify allocation of EU investments for development of transport infrastructure
14:13 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 22, 2022
13:41 Wilhelmsen to increase ownership in NorSea
13:20 Five customers to use Klaipėda LNG terminal in the last quarter
13:04 Estonia’s largest container cranes start operating in Muuga
12:18 ASYAD Drydock to showcase world-class ship repair and shipbuilding capabilities at Posidonia 2022
11:56 Digital Transformation Conference 2022 to be held on 1-2 November
11:32 StormGeo announces CII Simulator to advance shipping decarbonization
11:01 Throughput of Azov port in 5M’2022 fell by 15% YoY
10:34 ESP developed second package of proposals on container market support amid sanctions
10:05 Wärtsilä opens Vaasa technology centre to accelerate marine and energy decarbonisation
09:50 Cruise liner Princess Anastasia operated by Moby SPL leaves Belokamenka
09:37 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 5M’2022 totaled 243,200 tonnes, down 26% YoY
09:16 Crude oil futures decrease as Saudi Arabia can increase its oil output
08:58 MABUX: No firm trend is expected in Global bunker market on June 02

2022 June 1

18:19 IPCSA welcomes FAL Committee decision to mandate Single Window systems
17:53 RF Transport Ministry approves Bunkering Rules
17:28 Key outcomes from MLC's special tripartite committee meeting
17:12 APM Terminals Spanish Gateways recognised with Kaizen™ award for their Lean Сulture results
17:09 B2C Europe fully integrated into A.P. Moller - Maersk
16:58 RF Government extends quotas for exports of nitrogen and compound fertilizers
16:53 Sapura Energy to sell its pipe-laying vessel Sapura 3000
16:41 The second hybrid ro-ro vessel delivered to Finnlines
16:30 Supply Chain Digitalization Conference to be held on 17-18 October 2022
16:19 LR announces three-year corporate sponsorship with Mercy Ships
16:14 Maersk carries out its first international relay shipments in China
15:49 Port of Salalah ranked second most efficient port globally
15:32 Russia to hold Barents Rescue exercise on 2 June 2022
15:08 Wärtsilä and Anglo-Eastern reach major milestone in ‘connecting ships’ to improve safety and environmental sustainability
14:44 CPC receives RosPrirodNadzor’s unscheduled on-site inspection results
14:23 Holland America Line holds naming ceremony for Rotterdam with godmother Her Royal Highness Princess Margriet of the Netherlands
14:16 Multifunctional tug Sivuch equipped with dynamic positioning system of DYNPOS-2 class
13:45 Russian fishing companies increased catch of aquatic bioresources by 1.3% YoY
13:24 Southeast Asia is in search to meet the commitments of COP26 and achieve net zero by 2050
12:31 ICTSI Pakistan handles first Uzbek export
11:43 DEME Offshore and Eiffage Métal successfully complete foundation installation ahead of schedule at France’s first offshore wind farm
11:12 Russian Railways' network loading fell by 2.1% in 5M’2022
10:19 HHLA signs declaration on diversity and inclusion in society and working environment
09:36 Crude oil market sees moderate growth of prices after previous day decrease
09:25 Riga RoPax Terminal to start operating in 2025
09:08 MABUX: Irregular changes to prevail in Global bunker market on June 01

2022 May 31

18:43 Ocean Yield sells handysize dry bulk vessel
18:17 European Council approves sixth package of sanctions against Russia to ban oil supplies
18:06 Inmarsat Fleet Hotspot addresses needs of crew and shipowners as seafarer connectivity becomes a requirement
17:39 ONE announces signing of shipbuilding contracts for ten Very Large Container Ships
17:25 Russia is ready to ensure the passage of ships from Ukrainian ports if waters are demined – Russian Foreign Minister
17:06 APM Terminals Aarhus upgrades its equipment fleet with new straddle carriers
16:37 Svitzer unveils strategy to be fully carbon neutral by 2040
16:19 Port One Group and D.N. Senyavin Marine Technical College sign agreement on cooperation
15:04 WinGD outlines multi-faceted decarbonisation strategy